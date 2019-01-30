Odisha Handicrafts Policy 2019 gets state cabinet nod

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Odisha Cabinet has approved the Odisha Handicrafts Policy 2019, aimed to expedite the growth of the handicrafts sector in the state.

The framework also aims to empower handicraft artisans and make them lead partners in development, focus on their welfare and maximise their income-generating opportunities, create necessary physical and human capital, enhance Odisha's share in export of handicrafts, focus on revival of languishing crafts, ensure preservation of craft heritage and development of a center of excellence at the State Institute for Development of Arts Crafts (SIDAC).

"The Odisha Handicrafts Policy-2019 aspires to focus on handicrafts sector in a state renowned for its craftsmanship and to leverage the unique selling proposition of the skilled workforce of Odisha. It recognizes that without the artisan, there can be no handicrafts. This policy provides the center stage to the artisan and his masterpieces," read an official statement from the state government. The state, through this policy, aims to create a vibrant and sustainable handicrafts sector in the state with enhanced market share in the domestic and international market, improve the income and living standards of the handicraft artisans of the state, generate income generating opportunities and to preserve the cultural heritage and identity of Odisha's handicrafts. (ANI)