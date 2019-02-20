Odisha: High court judges given demo of EVM

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Acting on a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a demonstration-cum-mock poll on the functioning of EVM-VVPAT was conducted in the premises of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

The exercise was held before Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and other Puisne judges of the High Court.

During the demonstration, Surendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha made a brief presentation on the EVM- VVPAT and informed the judges that the VVPAT will be used for the first time in the forthcoming simultaneous general elections in Odisha.

The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and all the judges participated in a mock poll and were satisfied with the demonstration. Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha informed the judges about the Voter Helpline application developed by the ECI whereby any voter can verify their names in the electoral roll. The application is available for download on Google playstore. The judges were also informed that application for inclusion or correction can be made currently, which is the period of continuous updating of electoral polls. (ANI)