Odisha Legislative Council resolution passed in Assembly

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Odisha Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution for the establishment of a Legislative Council in the state. The resolution got support of 104 of 147 members of the Assembly, while members of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out opposing the same.

After passing the resolution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Odisha has picked up growth momentum to further accelerate growth wider consultations are necessary. In this context, the legislative council will be of great help."

The Resolution will be sent to the Centre for approval. Currently, seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have a Legislative Council. (ANI)