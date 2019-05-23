Odisha Lok Sabha trends: BJD leading on 14 seats out of 21, BJP ahead on 1

[India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is leading in 14 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 21 in Odisha, according to official trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 7 seats while the Congress has not opened its account yet.

In 2014 General Elections, BJD swept 20 seats in the state while the BJP settled for only 1 seat.

In the state Assembly polls, which held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections, BJD is leading on 26 Assembly seats out of 147 while BJP is ahead on 8 seats. (ANI)