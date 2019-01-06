Odisha man burns mother alive over property dispute, nabbed

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting his mother on fire at MPV-55 village under the Motu police limits in Malkangiri district.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Gita Mandal, passed away owing to severe burns.

As per the police, Tapas Mandal and his mother had an altercation over a property issue, following which the 30-year-old thrashed his mother and burnt her alive, subsequently leading to her death.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)