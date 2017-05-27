Odisha: Man-eater leopard preys on four-year-old child

[India], May 27 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a man-eater leopard preyed on a four-year-old child, who was sleeping beside his mother from here, last night.

The leopard took away the child in the midnight, whose body was later found in the forest in the morning.

"We were sleeping outside the house when the leopard took away my son. We came to know about this when we woke up at 2 a.m.," said the father of the child.

After the parents were not able to find their child, they informed the locals who started searching for the baby-boy.

The locals followed the bloodstain which led them towards the forest, after which they informed the forest department about the incident. "I came to know about this in the morning that leopard took away a child. After hearing this I came here with my staff. I went to forest for enquiry, where the skull and the bones of the baby was laying. Apart from this the nails and the hair of the leopard was also found there," said the forest official. He said that the forest area of the region is very dense and hence the villager have been advised to not to sleep outside their house at night, as there is always a risk of the wild animals to come to the village at night. (ANI)