Odisha: Man tied to electricity pole, thrashed on theft suspicion

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): A man was tied to an electricity pole and thrashed by people here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the district's Baripada town.

The man was thrashed by the crowd after they suspected him of stealing a goat.

He was later handed over to police.

One of the eyewitnesses said, "I saw that some people were beating a man after tying him to an electric pole. Upon inquiry, I was told that he was trying to steal a cycle. Sometime later the police came and took away the man."

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)