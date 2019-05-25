Odisha: Naveen Patnaik expresses 'deep gratitude' to voters after BJD's spectular victory

[Odisha], May 23 (ANI): With the official trends indicating a spectacular victory by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed his "deep gratitude" to the voters for "showering their blessings" once again on the party.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state for having showered their blessings on us time and time again. I would also like to thank the leaders and workers of the party who work so hard for this election, and also to all the women who came out in large numbers to vote for us," Patnaik said while speaking to ANI here.

Patnaik, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the record fifth time, noted that his government will build a "constructive relationship" with the centre "for the development and welfare" of the state. According to the official trends, BJD is leading on 113 out of a total of 146 seats in the assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party is leading on 13 out of a total of 21 seats. Earlier in the day, Patnaik had called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the remarkable victory of BJP-led NDA in the LS elections. Shortly after, Modi had tweeted in regional language Odia to convey his best wishes to Patnaik, saying, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term." Patnaik became Chief Minister of Odisha in 1997. From then on he never lost in the five Assembly elections held in the state. (ANI)