Odisha: Naxal couple with Rs. nine lakh bounty surrenders

[India], June 7 (ANI): A Naxal couple with a bounty of Rs. nine lakh on their heads surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) here.

The couple have cases of murder, attempt to murder, exchange of fire and creating hindrance at the time of polling registered against them.

The duo for the past 15 years was working under the Andhra Orissa Border Zonal Committee in Kalimela.

Meanwhile, a hardcore Maoist awas killed in an exchange of fire between police and the red rebels in Kapatuti forest of Chitrakonda on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in the wee hours today.

Large amount of Maoist-related materials were seized from the spot following the encounter. (ANI)