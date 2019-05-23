Odisha: NDDB to donate 5 lakh tetra milk packs to children in Puri

[India], May 23 (ANI): The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in association with Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation is set to distribute over 6 lakh tetra milk packets to the children in Puri district, which was battered after Cyclone Fani hit the state on May 3.

Speaking to ANI, NDDB Group Head, Abhijit Bhattacharya, said: "Over 6.25 lakh of tetra milk packets will be distributed among children of Puri district through Anganwadi and District Collector. One kid will get 5 packets. The board will also provide about 300 tonnes of fodder to buffaloes in the district."

He further said the employees of NBBD on Wednesday donated over Rs 8 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to support people affected by the cyclone 'Fani'. Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on May 3, left a trail of destruction in the state. The death toll in the state due to the cyclone touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39, according to official estimates released by the Odisha government on May 11.According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty-five lakh people were adversely affected by Fani in Odisha. (ANI)