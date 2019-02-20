Odisha needs double engine BJP govt for development like UP, says Yogi

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The people of Odisha will get the full benefit of the central government’s schemes if BJP comes to power in the state and at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during BJP booth-level workers meeting here on Wednesday.

“If Odisha has BJP government like UP, which is supported by double-engine, the people of the state will also get full benefits of the schemes. In 19 years, (Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik has provided only 17 lakh houses and the UP government provided 20 lakh houses to poor people in two years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna," the chief minister added.

Criticising the Chief Minister of Odisha of taking credit, Adityanath said: “Rs 29 out Rs 31 is given by the BJP government at the Centre for the 1 kg rice scheme to poor people started by the Odisha government.” On Pulwama terrorist attack, the chief minister said, “Before it was said that if the terrorist fires first then you fire. We all need to decide that the fight against terrorism is not an individual's or any party's fight, it is the nation's battle against terrorism in which every citizen must pledge to work together under the leadership of PM Modi.” “Every person knows that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government can give a befitting reply to terrorists. Today, Pakistan and Pakistan backed terrorist are enraged by the actions taken by the security forces,” he added. The chief minister further said, “If any party can respect the faith of this country, it is BJP. Kumbh is a proof which is organised at grand scale by the UP government and attended by 21 crore people.” BJP won only 10 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in Odisha but did well in the last panchayat polls and pushed the Congress on the distant position to number three. In the 2014 General election, the BJP won just one Lok Sabha seat with the BJD bagging the rest 18. (ANI)