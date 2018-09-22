Odisha: PM inaugurates Jharsuguda airport

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that connectivity is at the core of all-round development as he inaugurated Odisha's second airport at Jharsuguda district named after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

Addressing a gathering during the inaugural event, the Prime Minister stressed the need for modern infrastructure for building a modern India. "This airport in Jharsuguda is well located to serve the needs of the people of Odisha. This is going to be the second airport in the state. This airport is at the 'Triveni Sangam' (confluence), it will become a centre point for Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Raipur," he said. Those presented at the event included Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Orzm, and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Emphasing on the importance of connectivity for economic development, Prime Minister Modi said, "Connectivity is at the core of all-round development. Our government has devoted significant efforts to enhance connectivity all over the nation. It will attract industrialists to invest in Jharsuguda, Sambhalpur and surrounding areas." He also hailed the growth and development taking place in the aviation sector, "I hail from Gujarat. We have a district called Kutch; there are five airports in that one district. We need to wonder why it took so many years for a second airport to come up in Odisha whereas Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu was explaining me about the growth in the aviation sector. While only around 450 planes have been flying in the country since independence, we have already booked around 950 new aircraft in the past one year itself."(ANI)