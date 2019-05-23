Odisha Police contributes over Rs. 1 crore to CM's relief fund

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Odisha Police has contributed over one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's relief fund to support people affected by the cyclone 'Fani'.

According to Odisha Police, R P Sharma, DGP Odisha along with some senior officers of State police on Wednesday handed over the cheque of Rs 1,61,61,412 to A.P. Padhi, Chief Secretary, Odisha.

"In this hour of crisis, Odisha Police came forward and stood solidly with the distressed people by way of providing relief and rescue operation. Odisha Police also organized 20 Karuna Camps (Free distribution of cooked foods) in the interiors worst affected Puri District alone where more than one lakh people have been provided with free cooked food," said press release of Odisha police.

The tropical cyclonic storm 'Fani' made landfall in Odisha's Coast at Puri on May 3, leaving a trail of devastation and havoc in the state. Over one crore sixty-five lakh people of the state have been adversely affected due to the cyclone. The death toll in the state due to cyclone Fani touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39, according to official estimates released by the state government on May 11. According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakh. (ANI)