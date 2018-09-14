Odisha police vigilant in view of festive season

[india], Sep 14 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Friday issued an advisory for smooth management of different event during the festive season beginning from Ganesh Puja to Kartik Purnima / Baliyatra festival.

Director General of Police, Rajendra Prasad Sharma has asked the police department to be more vigilant. The state police headquarters at Cuttack also issued a set of instructions for all the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

The DGP also asked the SPs to pay special attention to communally sensitive districts. He also asked the department to keep up a close watch on social media to prevent misuse and put down any post which would fuel communal tension.

The events in the line are, foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on September 19, Muharram on September 21 and immersion procession of Ganesh Puja on the same day. (ANI)