Odisha: Polling in Patkura postponed in view of 'Fani'

[India], May 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday decided to postpone the elections in Patkura assembly constituency in Odisha in the view of cyclone 'Fani'.

The polling could not take place in Patkura constituency on April 24 as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla passed away on April 20.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said, "The Election Commission of India vide their notification dated April 24 had fixed May 19 as the date of polling in respect of Patkura Assembly Constituency after the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla."

"Now, in view of the serious devastation caused by 'Fani' Cyclone, the ECI has decided to extend the completion of the elections in 96-Patkura AC for 60 days. The date of polling will be suitably decided after assessing local situation," CEO Odisha said. Agarwalla had represented Patkura Assembly Constituency twice - in 2009 and 2014. Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property. (ANI)