Odisha: Protests over queue system at Jagannath temple

Members and activists of the Shree Jagannath Sena on Wednesday staged protests demanding the commission of the newly-implemented "Queue System" at the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The protests turned violent when members of the outfit, servitor, and devotees dismantled barricades and jumped queues to enter the 12th-century shrine.

The queue system, which was introduced on Monday by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, was part of the reforms suggested by the Supreme Court. Under the system, devotees would be allowed to enter the 12th-century temple in a queue through the 'Singhadwara' (main gate). Exit would be allowed through 'Uttaradwara' (north gate). There will also be separate queues for men and women.

The police has imposed Section 144 in the areas near the temple to maintain law and order (ANI)