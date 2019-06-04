Odisha: Rain, thunderstorm wreak havoc; movement on NH 26 hampered

[India], June 4 (ANI): Movement of vehicles on National Highway 26 was hampered here on Monday as rain coupled with thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the region.

Several trees and electric poles were uprooted due to which vehicles were lined up for hours near Moter and Kusumkhunti.

The rains, however, brought much-needed respite for locals who were suffering from soaring temperatures in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department's (MeT) local office had said monsoon will reach Odisha five to six days late this time.

Speaking to ANI, HR Biswas, Director of IMD's local centre said, "The monsoon will hit Kerala on June 6 after which any prediction about the arrival of monsoon in Odisha can be made. It is late by five to six days. Odisha will also witness a delay of five to six days in getting the monsoon rains. There is a possibility of delay even for 10 days." On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, at least eight people died and six others were injured after parts of Odisha were struck by thunderstorm and lightning. Deaths were reported from Koraput, Kendujhar, Jajpur, and Ganjam districts of the state. Odisha recently witnessed a trail of destruction due to the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which made landfall in the state on May 3. The death toll in the state due to cyclone Fani touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39, according to official estimates released by the state government on May 11. Livestock casualties were over 34 lakh, the government had said. (ANI)