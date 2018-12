[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Sunday arrested the headmaster of a school here for allegedly raping a minor.

Basudev Mohapatra is the headmaster of Sirimaska UG High School in Thuamul Rampur area of Kalahandi district.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Biranchi Narayan Dehury stated that Mohapatra is being interrogated.

Dehury said, "We're interrogating the accused and further investigation is underway." (ANI)