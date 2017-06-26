Odisha: Six-year old stabbed to death by minor

Jeypore (Odisha) : In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a 12-year-old boy in Baragadia area of Odisha's Jeypore district.

The deceased named Suraj Choudhury, hailed from Samastipur district of Bihar.

The incident came to light when the locals spotted Suraj lying in a pit near the village in a critical condition with multiple injuries.

He was rushed to Danagadi Community Centre where doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he succumbed to his injury on his way.

As per the FIR recorded, the boy's throat was slit.

The minor boy has been detained in this regard and is being interrogated.

As per reports, the boy was working as an assistant to Suraj's father. He wanted to go to his village in Bihar and was not allowed due to which he took this extreme step.