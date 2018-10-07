Odisha: Smriti Irani hits out at CM for not slashing fuel tax

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday hit out at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not reducing taxes on fuel in the state despite the union government announcing Rs 2.50 per litre cut on petrol and diesel prices.

Addressing the media here after inaugurating the BJP's state executive meeting along with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Irani also alleged that Patnaik was intentionally not allowing the people of Odisha avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's flagship healthcare scheme.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi government reduced Rs 2.50 (per litre) on fuel prices. But Naveen Patnaik has not reduced the state taxes. Not only this, he is not letting people of Odisha avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," she said. Highlighting issues of women safety, Irani said law and order in the state is deteriorating under the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state. Odisha is due for polls next year. (ANI)