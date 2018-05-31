Odisha starts health insurance scheme for journalists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched "Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana" for working journalists.

The health insurance scheme for working journalists will be implemented with effect from June 1, 2018.

In the first phase, as many as 3,233 working journalists from across the state will get health insurance coverage up to Rs 2 lakh, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

At least five members of a journalist's family would be covered under the scheme, it added.

The scribes will get their Health Insurance Card from the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) in their respective districts.