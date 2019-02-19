Odisha: State’s first high performance centre inaugurated

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Odisha Government on Monday inaugurated its first high-performance centre in the state for realizing its dream of becoming a global sports destination.

With intent to provide quality sport in the State, this high-performance centre is established by professional shooter Abhinav Bindra’s 'Abhinav Futuristics Pvt. Ltd' with the help of Government of Odisha.

The centre was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the presence of Bindra.

Speaking about the inauguration, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "the inauguration of this HPC will encourage athletes to use Sports Science to enhance their performance. Coaching has always been good in Odisha, but now with best available technology, our athletes will have access to a state-of-the-art, world-class sports medicine and rehab setup.”

The founder of the ABTP Centre, Abhinav Bindra stated, “The ABTP Centre’s have been made with the aim of encouraging athletes to use Sports Science to add value to their training routine. With cutting edge technology from all over the world in physiology, biomechanics, functional training and recovery we aspire to take the best care of the athletes with us" The centre’s services would include performance enhancement, injury prevention, and management, biomechanics, physiology testing and training, recovery, as well as strength and conditioning training. The ABTP Centre will be open to athletes from February, 19th. (ANI)