Odisha: Three arrested for illegally transporting 376 tortoises

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Chitrakonda Police in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday seized a tortoise-laden pick up van and arrested three persons for carrying the amphibious animals.

The forest department said that the accused are being interrogated and most likely will be taken to court soon.

According to information, the police have seized as many as 376 tortoises, which were being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri.

Later in the day, the forest department sent the tortoises to a nearby tank. (ANI)