Odisha: Titli upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Titli has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm', Odisha Chief Secretary, Aditya Prasad Pandhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Pandhi said, "Titli cyclone has been upgraded to very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds from 140 to 150 expected at landfall. Landfall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow in south Odisha's Ganjam district."

He further said that collectors of five coastal districts of the state namely Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara have been directed to start evacuating people living in low lying areas.

"Adequate relief provisions have also been made for the affected people. In other districts, we expect heavy rainfall, especially the coastal districts and districts adjoining them," he added. He also informed that different departments have been asked to make arrangements for restoration work. "Concerned department has been asked to make arrangements to see that restoration work starts immediately after the cyclone goes away. Leave of all offices have been cancelled," he added. All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will also remain closed on October 11 and 12. "Any college elections during this time will not be held," the Chief Secretary said. Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam that was scheduled to take place on October 11 and 12 in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack,Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur has been cancelled. "Revised dates and place to be sent to candidates on their registered mobile number and email," Chairman, RRB, Bhubaneshwa said. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Titli' and is likely to move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 11. (ANI)