Odisha: Two Bajrang Dal activists arrested for attacking cattle transporters

[India], May 28 (ANI): The Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday night arrested two Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged involvement in the attack on two cattle transporters at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the police on the basis of the CCTV footage installed at the railway station premises.

The accused have been identified as Sibanand Panda of Unit-1 area and Sudarshan Panda of Chintamaniswar area in the city.

Notably, Sibananda and Sudarshan dragged two persons out of the Kochuveli-Guwahati superfast express and thrashed them brutally being accompanied by around 25 members of Bajrang Dal, Hinduraksha Sangathan and People for Animals organization on Wednesday night branding the duo as cattle traffickers.

The victims were later rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. The attackers seized 20 cows from the possession of the alleged trafficker. But later on, the station master clarified it saying the cattle were being transported in strict adherence to the rules and regulations. The 20 Jersey cows that were pulled down by the activist have been sent to Gauhati by Puri-Gauhati Kamakhya Express along with the care taker Bimal Yadab and Pune Singh who were brutally beaten. Six police force have also been sent for their security. These cows were insured for Rs.12.5 lakh, each cost Rs. 60 to 70 lakh.(ANI)