[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced “Jiban Sampark” project in partnership with UNICEF India to generate awareness about the development and welfare initiatives of state government among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of the state.

The announcement was made after Patnaik inaugurated the annual tribal fair popularly known as “Adivasi Mela” here on Republic Day. The annual event which has 180 stalls to showcases tribal market, food, agriculture produces and forest products will continue till 9 February.

A structure of tribal villages has built-in “Adivasi Mela” to showcase the lifestyle, artefacts, culture, tradition and music of the tribal communities of the Odisha. “The Jiban Sampark's focus areas will include skill development, empowering communities, cooperation and innovation among the groups of 75 tribal communities in the country, 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups residing in remote and far off areas of 12 district in Odisha," said Patnaik. There are 62 tribal communities in Odisha of which 13 communities belongs to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (ANI)