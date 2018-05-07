Offering namaz with intention of seizing land not allowed: Anil Vij

Gurugram: Haryana Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij on Monday stated that offering prayers at a place with the intention of seizing thE land is wrong and will not be allowed.

"Occasionally if someone needs to offer the namaz, he has the religious freedom to do so. However, it is wrong to offer namaz with an intention of seizing the land. It can't be allowed," Vij told ANI.

The comment comes in the wake of the statement made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in which he said that namaaz should be restricted to mosques and not open spaces.

The Chief Minister on Sunday backed the members of right-wing Hindu groups, who allegedly prevented people from offering namaz at open spaces in Gurugram. Addressing the media here, he said that there was a considerable rise in people offering namaz in open, which should be read in Mosques or Idgahs. As per reports, the right-wing Hindu groups visited at least six places in the city where namaz was offered every Friday and allegedly prevented people from doing so.