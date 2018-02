[India], Jan. 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered a day-to-day hearing of pleas filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs challenging their disqualification from the state assembly for allegedly holding offices of profit.

The ousted AAP leaders had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the decision of the Election Commission to disqualify them for holding offices of profit.

Earlier, the High Court had refused to stay the disqualification of the MLA's. (ANI)