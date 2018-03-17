'Office of RG' Twitter account renamed 'Rahul Gandhi'

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): The official Twitter account of Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi has been renamed @RahulGandhi from the former @OfficeOfRG.

Known for his Twitter banters in openly criticising the union government, the Congress President has gained widespread popularity on the micro-blogging site, particularly since October last year.

Among his well-known tweets was the one on the alleged failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'hugplomacy' with United States President Donald Trump, following the release of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest.

"Narendrabhai, Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed (sic)," Rahul had tweeted in October last year. Similarly, Rahul while quoting President Trump's tweet on October 15 supporting the improvement of ties with Pakistan, said: "Modiji quick, looks like President Trump needs another hug." Responding to claims of his account reportedly being handled by a dedicated team of social media experts, Rahul had put out a sarcastic tweet in October "confessing" that his pet dog was behind the posts, along with a video clipping of the pooch. Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way ?? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017 Rahul also took to Twitter several times to criticise the recent economic reforms such as the demonetisation drive and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which, according to him, was the Gabbar Singh Tax. However, following the enhanced traction gained by some of his tweets, reports suggested, time and again, that a lot of the his followers were allegedly 'fake'. (ANI)