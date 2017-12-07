Officers Training Academy, Gaya gears up for Passing Out Parade

[India], December 7 (ANI): The Officers Training Academy, Gaya is gearing up for yet another 'Passing Out Parade' of its 12th batch of Gentleman Cadets.

It will be held on December 9 at its sprawling campus.

The cadets will be getting commissioned as officers, along with the cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme. They have completed their basic military training from the Academy in December 2014 and have also proceeded to Cadet Training Wings for the Degree course.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Sharif Yaftali, Chief of General Staff, Afghan National Army will be the Reviewing Officer and the Chief Guest for the occasion. The chief host for the Passing Out Parade will be Lieutenant General BS Negi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command.

The Academy has planned, coordinated and put in place various activities needed to showcase the event. A World Class Military Training Academy would be established, under the guidance and command of Lieutenant General VS Sreenivas, Vishisht Seva Medal and Bar, Commandant, Officers Training Academy Gaya. The mega event includes events like - awards presentation, memorial service, pipping ceremony, banquet night and a multi-activity display. The multi-activity display, showcasing the quest for adventure of the Armed Forces will be held on the evening of December 8. This will comprise of events like gymnastics, PT display, microlight flying, horse show, skydiving and band display. All the cadets of the Officers Training Academy and all ranks of the Indian Army will participate. The Officers Training Academy, Gaya is the third pre-commissioning military academy in the country and was raised on July 18, 2011. The other two existing pre-commission training academies are at Dehradun and Chennai. The Academy was formally inaugurated on November 14, 2011 by the former Chief of the Army Staff, General VK Singh. (ANI)