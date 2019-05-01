Official Twitter account of J-K governor hacked

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was allegedly hacked by some mischievous elements showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the micro-blogging site.

The Raj Bhavan spokesperson informed that necessary corrections have been made to the account and Imran Khan's handle was un-followed.

Further, the matter has been reported to Jammu and Kashmir police to take necessary action and find out the miscreants. It is not yet clear as to who was behind this attack.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)