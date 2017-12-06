Ola suspends driver for molesting woman passenger in Bengaluru

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Ola Cab service on Tuesday suspended a driver, accused of molesting a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

"We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during their ride. We have zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been suspended from the platform as an immediate action upon receiving the complaint," the Ola spokesperson said.

The Ola spokesperson has also urged the customer to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities.

"We have also urged the customer to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. The safety of customers is our priority and we will continue to extend our full support to this investigation against the said driver," the spokesperson added. The cab driver allegedly harassed the woman, a fashion designer by profession, and tried holding her hostage inside the cab by activating the child lock. However, during a telephonic conversation, the victim told ANI she had not filed any complaint with the police yet, neither did she want to lodge any complaint. However, the victim approached the police for help only after Ola assured to take an action against the accused driver. The victim has confirmed that the incident took place at around 10:30 pm. The driver used the child lock in the car and tried to misbehave. The driver then continued to call the victim and also threatened her. (ANI)