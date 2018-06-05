Old currency worth Rs 1 cr seized, 10 held

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested 10 persons and recovered demonetised currency notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination totalling Rs 1 crore from them which they were trying to smuggle to Nepal.

The arrests took place in Raj Nagar area here on Monday night following a tip off that the money was being taken in two cars.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media that the men were nabbed near the Collectorate.

The men reportedly confessed that they were carrying the currency at the behest of an Anil Dixit and a Yadav and that they had been promised a 10 per cent commission if they reached Nepal.

The arrested men were identified as Avtar Singh, Gaurav Garg and Rajesh Kumar from Delhi, Rajesh Kumar of Haryana, Pintu and Rahul Kumar from Ghaziabad, Deepak from Vrindavan and Rahul Sharma, Kavya and Sanjay of Meerut. The men were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.