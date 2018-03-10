Old skeleton raises a stink in Tripura

Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of Tripura Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said the Communist Party of India- Marxist [CPI-M] rulers may have hidden skeletons in septic tanks of their official bungalows.

Deodhar has asked the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, to get the septic tanks of all state ministers cleaned before the quarters are occupied.

Talking to ANI, Deodhar said, "A woman's skeleton was found in the septic tank at former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's house in 2005. These (Left leaders) people lived there for 25 years and have been political murderers. So, I have requested Mr. Biplab Deb to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them."

Earlier in the day, Deodhar took to Twitter to launch the attack on Sarkar. He wrote: I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 10, 2018 In 2005, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered inside a septic tank at Manik Sarkar's official residence.