Old woman commits suicide over not being taken for family function

[India] May 13 (ANI): A 75-year-old woman has committed suicide here by hanging herself after her children reportedly refused to take her to a marriage function.

According to police, the incident took place on May 10 after the woman's family refused to take her to a relative's marriage function in city's Mall area due to her health problems.

The woman then committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan when she was left alone at home.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (suspicious death).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)