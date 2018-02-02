Omar Abdullah for SIT probe of Shopian civilian killings

[India], Feb. 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the killings of civilians in Shopian.

Addressing members of Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly Abdullah said, "I demand now a high level special investigation team should be constituted in Shopian matter."

He questioned the intention of the Mehbooba Mufti government in allowing a person to be tied to a jeep by the Army and not offering compensation to him.

"Army man was awarded. So, how can we trust now that you (CM) are assuring a logical conclusion in the Shopian FIR," he said. Earlier, Abdullah said that ordering a magisterial probe into the killings of civilians in Shopian and simultaneously registering an FIR against the Army was creating confusion. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid had said no officer has been named in the F.I.R. over the Shopian killings. (ANI)