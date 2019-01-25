Omar Abdullah hits out at Sumitra Mahajan for remarks on Priyanka Gandhi's political entry

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Friday hit out at Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for her comments on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as Congress party’s general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said that Mahajan is the speaker of the Lok Sabha and should “save the cheap shots” when she is not occupying the “high office”.

“Ma’am you are the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Can you save the cheap shots for when you no longer occupy that high office,” read his tweet.

Mahajan on Thursday said that Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics is a confirmation of party president Rahul Gandhi realising that he cannot handle politics alone. “As far as Priyanka ji is concerned, she is a good woman, but the thing is, Rahul ji has in a way accepted that he cannot handle politics alone, he has realised that. It is a big thing that he has realised it now, and that is why he has brought in Priyanka ji for help, so it is a good thing,” said Mahajan. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi was formally given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI)