Omar Abdullah slams PDP over Drabu's expulsion

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that sacking state finance minister Haseeb Drabu from the Cabinet would not redeem the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of its "sins" in the last three years of power.

"Simply sacking the architect of the BJP-PDP alliance & co-author of the agenda of alliance will not redeem the PDP for the sins of the last 3 years," Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti sacked Drabu after he remarked that the situation in the state shouldn't be seen as a political problem.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the PDP became coalition partners in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on February 24, 2015. Meanwhile, the departments of Finance, and Labour and Employment will be headed by Chief Minister Mufti, in pursuance of Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules. "The portfolios of Finance, Labour & Employment Departments shall henceforth remain under my charge," Mufti said in an official statement. (ANI)