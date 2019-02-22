Omar Abdullah snubs PM Modi for staying mum over attacks on Kashmiris

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not saying anything on the alleged attacks on Kashmiri people in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

Citing Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ initiative, former Chief Minister Abdullah said that all NDA allies are speaking against the attacks on Kashmiris. However, the Prime Minister is still mum.

“The Akali Dal has spoken. The Shiv Sena surprised us all by publicly rebuking people threatening Kashmiris in Maharashtra. Nitish Kumar has opposed talk of revoking Article 370. These are all major allies of PM Modi. What has Modi ji said? Nothing! So much for ‘sub ka saath......,” Abdullah tweeted.

On Thursday also Abdullah had lashed out at Prime Minister Modi and the Congress party for not speaking against the alleged harassment of Kashmiri people in various parts of the country. “We were thinking that this matter will be investigated at the highest level…We thought the Prime Minister will condemn the (Meghalaya) Governor’s statement," he said. "We can understand that the Prime Minister must have been busy, but the Home Minister should have said that these things won’t work, strong actions will be taken against these people," he said. "But we only heard silence from their side and nothing else. These people are taking advantage of our problem to take forward their political interests,” Abdullah said. Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday had stirred a hornet’s nest by expressing solidarity with the call given by a retired Army Colonel to “boycott everything that is Kashmiri” in view of the recent Pulwama terror attack. Abdullah said, “While one Governor talked about ‘economical boycott’, another Governor (Kalyan Singh) talked about revoking Article 370. Why they didn’t say similar things during the attack in Chhattisgarh? So, what is our fault? Is it only because there is a majority of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to other states? Will we be punished time and again for this?” He added, “We didn’t hope much from the BJP. We had some hopes from the Prime Minister. We were hoping that he will say something keeping aside politics. While the Prime Minister is silent, it’s also sad that the biggest Opposition party’s leadership is also silent on this issue. We were hoping that at least words of moral support from the Congress.” (ANI)