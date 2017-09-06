Omar Abdullah targets Centre again over Article 35A

[India], September 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Srinagar is abuzz with rumours that the J-K People's Democratic Party (JKDPD) has organised a mega public meeting for Home Minister Rajnath Singh so "he can announce Central Government support to 35A."

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah talked about the above-mentioned reports.

"The expectation is that the Modi Government will throw its complete weight behind protecting 35A and Rajnath Singh ji will announce this on the 10th." Abdulla tweeted from his official account on Wednesday.

Article 35A of the Indian Constitution is an article that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents. Article 35 A is challenged in the Supreme Court and it would hear the related petitions after Diwali. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been historically opposed to both articles and have been advocating to abolish it. (ANI)