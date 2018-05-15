Omar imitates Caesar, says 'Et tu Karnataka'

[India] May 15 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed his feelings over the Bharatiya Janata Party's stupendous poll performance in Karnataka by imitating historic Roman leader Julius Caesar.

The former chief minister only tweeted three words, "Et tu #Karnataka."

In Shakespeare's famous play, Caesar was killed by friend Brutus and his co-conspirators.

Shocked at his friend's betrayal, Caesar's last words were, "Et tu, Brute?", which means, "Even you, Brutus?"

Another interesting thing is that Omar correlated Caesar's assassination date with the date of Karnataka election results. Caesar was killed on March 15 and the Karnataka election results have been declared today i.e May 15. The BJP is inching closer towards forming the next government in Karnataka, as it has taken a significant lead so far. At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading in 111 constituencies, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were leading in 65 and 38 seats respectively, thus implying that the saffron party could emerge as the single largest party in the state. Among the chief ministerial candidates of the three parties, BJP's Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 21,140 votes, while JD (S)'s H.D. Kumaraswamy is leading by a margin of 13,761 in Ramanagara and 12,347 in Channapatna. Meanwhile, incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading in Badami by 2,726 votes, while he is trailing in Chamundeshwari by 24,072 votes. (ANI)