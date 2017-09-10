Omar recalls PM's I-day speech, anticipates positive decisions for J-K

[India], September 10 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday anticipated that Union Home Rajnath Singh will take decisions in the favour of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar asserted and said that he hopes that the message which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave from the ramparts of Red Fort is implemented and situation in the valley is brought back to normal.

"We have put forward party's view point in front of the Home Minister in reference to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, my other members who came from Leh and Kargil have put forward their view point in reference to Leh and Kargil. The Home Minister has now come on a four-day visit here and meeting people. And we expect that he will take some decision after reaching the centre that will benefit the state of Jammu and Kashmir," said Omar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words from the Red Fort on August 15 have touched every heart in Jammu and Kashmir and we wish that those words are implemented," he added. Singh is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to hold talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and meet all the stakeholders. (ANI)