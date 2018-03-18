Omar urges India-Pak to bring ceasefire agreement in action

& Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Grieving the demise of five Indian civilians in heavy shelling by Pakistani forces, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the ceasefire terms between the two countries has remained confined just to papers.

"The best gift India and Pakistan gave to border areas, areas near LoC, is ceasefire but off late it has remained confined to paper," National Conference working president Abdullah said.

He added, "I hope both the governments talk it out and follow the ceasefire as innocent people are losing their lives. I wish peace is maintained on the LoC."

Five members of a family were killed and two were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC) in in Balakote sector Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. This comes a week after the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Rajouri's Sundervani sector along LoC in the state. (ANI)