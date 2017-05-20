Omkar Realtors introduces 'SIGNET by Omkar'

[India], May 20 (ANI-Businesswire India): Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors & Developers, a market leader in redevelopment and luxury residential projects, announced the launch of 'SIGNET by Omkar', a project offering efficient 1 and 2 BHK homes at Malad East on Western Express Highway.

'SIGNET by Omkar,' a 33-storey high-rise tower offers 1 & 2 BHK units measuring 318 sq. ft., and 462 sq. ft., in the price range of Rs. 72 lakhs and Rs. 99 lakhs respectively. The project comprises of 2 towers of 3 wings viz A, B and C with B & C wing interconnected The project is located on Western Express Highway with direct and quick access to the Western Corridor and the upcoming Metro - 7 Station being the pet project of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of State of Maharashtra.

"With approx 700 units on sale, we have seen an overwhelming response from the buyers from Mumbai, MMR region, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Dubai, Singapore, London, Hong Kong with 50% inventory already sold on day 1 of the launch," said Devang Varma, Director, Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt. Ltd. The company has already sold more than 450 units of both configurations on 1st day of the launch. 'SIGNET by Omkar', are efficient homes designed with cent percent space consumption offering cityscape serene views, amenities such as swimming pool, club house, gymnasium, sports area, modern elevators, a lush green garden packed with hi-tech security systems. "Our objective to bring compact homes aimed at rising appetite of 1 & 2 BHKs in this market keeping 3 Rs in mind Right Location, Right price, and lastly Right size to fit the budgets," added Devang. The project location is surrounded by all the major hotspots be it shopping, recreational areas, green zones, the international airport within 10-15 minutes of driving distance. 'SIGNET by Omkar', comes with flexible payment plans, attractive EMI holidays with minimal down payment options.(ANI-Businesswire India)