On day 2 of raids, illegal explosive factory found inside Dera HQ

Sirsa: An illegal explosive factory was found inside the jailed guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sprawling base in Haryana's Sirsa on the second day of a search operation being carried out by security forces and district authorities.

Over 80 cartons of explosives were recovered from the premises, which the officials of Dera Sacha Sauda, the sect headed by the officials say was used to make crackers. The factory has been sealed and a forensic team is examining the nature of the explosive.

The search operation to sanitize the Dera premises began on Friday morning amid tight security and curfew in the area. In the first two hours of search yesterday, a large amount of cash including plastic money, banned currency, hard discs and computers were seized and two rooms were sealed at the Dera Sacha Sauda sect's headquarters covering around 800 acres. Ram Rahim, the flamboyant "Guru of Bling", was jailed for 20 years last week after he was convicted of raping two followers inside the Dera base.