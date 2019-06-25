On Emergency anniversary, Mamata attacks Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked Narendra Modi-led government on the 44th anniversary of Emergency, which the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed on the country forty-four years ago.

Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a Super Emergency. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country, tweeted Mamata.

Both Mamata and PM Modi have been at the loggerheads ever since the schedule of the Lok Sabha election was announced. Late month, she escalated her fight by skipping the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister and his new Council of Ministers. On June 15, she also boycotted Niti Ayog meeting. Given the fact that the Niti Ayog has no financial powers and the power to support State Plans, it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers, said the TMC Supremo, in a letter addressed to PM Modi. A few days back, she had also skipped the meeting of presidents of all political parties convened by Modi in New Delhi. Mamata wrote to the Centre saying it should not go about hurriedly on a sensitive and serious subject like One Country, One Election.