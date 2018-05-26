On four years of his govt, PM Modi launches this survey

[India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of his government completing four years at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a survey on the NaMo App to gauge people's mood about his administration.

The survey enables people to rate the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government as well as the performance of his flagship schemes and even the performance of the local MPs and MLAs.

The survey is designed to take the opinion of the people about the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and the state level. It asks people to rate their leaders' on the basis of their availability, honesty, humility and popularity.

The assessment-based survey allows the participants to tell about the prime considerations while voting and the condition of various amenities and infrastructure in their constituency. The Prime Minister informed his followers about the survey on Twitter handle. The Narendra Modi App, even in the past, has been a connectivity platform of choice for the Prime Minister, who uses it to interact with common people as well as his party members. In the aftermath of demonetisation, a survey was hosted on the Narendra Modi App to take people's feedback about the move, which saw the participation of millions of people. (ANI)