On last day of Gujarat campaign, PM Modi undertakes sea plane journey from Sabarmati riverfront

Ahmedabad: After his roadshow was cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling in a sea plane, which is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country, on Tuesday.





Prime Minister Modi will be traveling from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via the plane.





His return journey would also be by the same sea-plane.





Prime Minister Modi in a rally on Monday had said, "Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati River. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that this is for the first time in the history of the country that a sea-plane will land on a water body.