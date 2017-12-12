On last day of Gujarat campaign, PM Modi undertakes seaplane journey from Sabarmati riverfront

Ahmedabad: After his roadshow was cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling in a seaplane, which is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi will be traveling from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via the plane.

His return journey would also be by the same sea-plane.





Prime Minister Modi in a rally on Monday had said, "Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati River. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back."





Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that this is for the first time in the history of the country that a sea-plane will land on a water body.

This is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. It is a Quest Kodiac plane, a small aircraft, can transport between nine to 15 people. It requires a runway length of just 300 metres for take off and landing, and is equipped with floats that allow it to land on waterways. Seaplanes can land on water bodies, while amphibian planes can operate on land as well as on water bodies.

Most of the seaplanes have single engine and presently, single engine aircraft are not allowed to operate scheduled services. On October 4, SpiceJet unveiled plans to purchase more than 100 amphibian planes, estimated to cost USD 400 million, as the no-frills airline looks to boost regional operations, The budget carrier has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore whether the amphibian planes can be used by the airline in a cost effective manner.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called it a "big revolution" in the field of transport. "Today is a historical day as the Prime Minister traveled in a seaplane. Seaplane is a revolutionary factor in the field of transport. It will be a big revolution in the transport sector as India has huge potential," he said.

He further informed that within three months the government along with the Aviation Minister will formulate its rules and regulations and start seaplanes transport in different states by 2018.

When asked if Prime Minister Modi commuting through seaplane has to do anything with the upcoming Gujarat election, Gadkari said, "As per rules and regulations, a Prime Minister can use any transport facility, it has nothing to do with Gujarat Election 2017. If Rahul Gandhi wants he can also use it, no politics in it. Infact, I feel proud that the Prime Minister of this country took the trial."