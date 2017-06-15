On new cattle sale rules, Supreme Court issues notice to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the central government's response on a petition challenging notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughtering.





While issuing notice, the vacation bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave the central government two weeks' time to respond to the petition by a Hyderabad-based advocate.





The court directed the listing of the matter on July 11.





As Additional Solicitor General P.S. Narasimha wanted to make a statement on the intent behind the two notifications issued on May 23, the bench asked him to say all this in response.



The petitioner has also challenged the other notification regulating the transportation of cattle.